IGK Next Level Nordic Cotton Volumizing Mist, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A buildable, non-crunchy mist that helps thicken hair for touchable body and lightweight shine.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, and CurlyHair Texture: Fine and MediumHair Concerns: Hold, Heat Protection, and Color SafeFormulation: Spray Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, and mineral oil. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: Vitamin-packed virgin coconut oil fatty acids smooth and hydrate while geranium extract keeps the scalp balanced and non-oily. Heat-activated styling polymers give a long-lasting, flexible hold for shiny, workable volume that won't fall flat. Suggested Usage:-Shake well and apply to damp hair before heat styling, focusing on the roots. -Blow dry using a round-brush for maximum volume. -Add more for buildable volume. -Use alone or before your other stylers. -Size:6.3 oz/ 293 mL-