Newtown Mid-Century Modern Walnut Brown Finished Wood And Tan Faux Leather Effect Loveseat

Create a welcoming arrangement in any space with the Newtown loveseat. Made in Malaysia, the Newtown is comprised of a walnut brown finished wood frame topped with plush foam-padded cushions. Smooth faux leather effect fabric upholstery combines with ergonomic armrests to ensure a comfortable experience in any private or public lounge. Requiring assembly, the Newtown is supported by angled legs for an expressive silhouette reminiscent of mid-century design. With a sleek display that emanates relaxing vibes, the Newtown loveseat complements the layout of any space. Dimensions: 29.53" High x 50.00" Wide x 33.07" Deep; Seating Area Dimensions: 16.54" High x 44.02" Wide x 21.26" Deep; Arms : 21.89" High; Legs : 21.89" High;