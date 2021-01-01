Erin Gates by Momeni Newton Holden Area Rug, 2' X 3', Beige

INDOOR & OUTDOOR RUG: Hand-woven in India with eco-conscious PET that mimics the look of natural fibers. UV RESISTANT: All-weather synthetic fibers take seasonal shifts in stride with colorfast UV-resistant threads and hand-woven construction that holds up beautifully in rain or shine. BRIGHTEN UP THE PATIO: Geometric trellis patterns find their place beneath patio furniture, lending outdoor rooms a layer of lounge-worthy texture traditionally reserved for fine interior floorcoverings. CASUAL TOUCH: Durable construction boasts a low profile and adds a casual touch to any space in your home. MADE TO LAST: Incredibly durable, these rugs can last for years in even the most high traffic areas.