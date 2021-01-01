Kuzco Lighting Newport Rectangular LED Outdoor Step Light - Color: Grey - Size: Small

A sleek and slender fixture provides ample illumination for modern exteriors. The Newport Rectangular LED Outdoor Step Light by Kuzco Lighting offers a soft wash of light to accent outdoor spaces while providing added safety at night. Crafted from durable die-cast aluminum, this recessed fixture seamlessly blends into a stairwell or landscape area by concealing its integrated LED light source behind a polymeric lens and presenting a low-profile silhouette that suits any style. Shape: Rectangular. Finish: Grey