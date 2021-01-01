From convenience concepts
Convenience Concepts Newport JB Console/Sliding Desk with Drawer and Riser, Multiple Finishes
Advertisement
Slide on into your office with the Newport JB Console/Sliding Desk with Drawer and Riser by Convenience Concepts. This modern-style desk expands into two sections giving you the space needed to complete your work. The middle shelf offers double the workspace by easily sliding out thanks to the smooth ball-bearing slides and caster wheels. The top riser is perfect for a monitor or lamp while the second tier is great to store the keyboard, mouse, or laptop. The wide drawer, on ball-bearing slides, also offers additional storage for unsightly office supplies. When not in use, turn this desk into a console table by conveniently sliding the second tier under the top shelf for a clean compact look. Crafted from honeycomb and particleboard materials, this durable desk is sure to last. Add coordinating pieces from the Newport Collection from Convenience Concepts, each sold separately.