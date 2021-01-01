From butler

Newport Cherry Low Bookcase

Description

This stylish two-tone transitional bookcase is a wonderful accent in a living room, family room, hallway or home office. Made for smaller spaces, versatility is one of its key attributes. Crafted from select hardwood solids and wood products, it features X-shaped cherry finished side supports in elegant contrast with the black finish of the rest of the piece. The top and shelves are made from choice birch veneer. Shelves are fixed. Shelf dimensions: Middle- 26½"W, 11"D, 9¼"H to top; Lower- 26½"W

