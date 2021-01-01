Uttermost Newburgh Wall Sconce - Color: Silver - Size: 1 light

Nothing quite says timeless like finely crafted leather and steel. The Newburgh Wall Sconce from Uttermost generates an inviting glow that showcases the personality of its classic materials. The sconce complements the modern, sophisticated character of your home. Pair it with entryways or other key architectural features as it mounts with a clean, low-profile rectangular backplate. Its steel geometric frame pops with the color and surface contrast brought by hand-sewn leather accents. These accents guide the eye inside to the beautiful glass-covered bulb. Vintage style bulbs set the piece off by producing a crisp, textured light that softly glazes the wall and forms around it. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel with Black Leather accents