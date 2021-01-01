From isabel marant

Isabel Marant Neway Leather Hobo Bag

$890.00
In stock
Description

Spacious hobo bag featuring logo at face, finished in luxe leather with a sheen finish. Adjustable shoulder strap Top zip Three exterior zip pockets One interior zip pocket Cow leather Polyamide/polyurethane lining Imported SIZE 13"W x 9"H x 6"D ABOUT THE BRAND Anyone looking for a laid-back blend of bohemian and Parisian-chic knows to turn to Isabel Marant. Since 1994, her namesake label has been the go-to for textured knitwear, flowing dresses and Western-inspired accessories. Handbags - Advanced Designer Handba > Isabel Marant > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Isabel Marant. Color: Red.

