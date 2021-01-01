From house of troy

House of Troy NEW275 Newbury 5" Tall Integrated 3000K LED Swing Arm Wall Lamp with USB Port Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

House of Troy NEW275 Newbury 5" Tall Integrated 3000K LED Swing Arm Wall Lamp with USB Port Features Constructed from metalIntegrated 3000K LED lightingShade mounted on / off switchSingle integrated USB portMade in AmericaRated for dry locationsDimensions Height: 5"Width: 5"Extension: 17-1/2"Shade Height: 3"Shade Width: 7"Shade Depth: 2"Electrical Specifications Wattage: 5 wattsLumens: 545Bulb Base: Integrated LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIVoltage: 120 volts Antique Brass

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com