From natural
natural New Zealand Taupe 2 ft. x 6 ft. Double Sheepskin Area Rug, Brown
Advertisement
Indulge yourself in the lush softness and timeless beauty of our gorgeous sheepskin rugs. Decadent and refined, each rug is made with 100% natural New Zealand sheepskin, handpicked for its rich texture and exceptional quality. Our rugs are hypo-allergenic and fade-resistant, durable enough for high traffic areas and daily indoor use. Irresistibly touchable and inviting, sheepskins are the go-to choice for the decor enthusiast and a must-have for the well curated home. They look gorgeous on the floor, draped over a bench, or as a plush seat cover. A stunning addition to your living room, bedroom, office, man-cave or child's room - our rugs infuse a dose of luxury, style and modern elegance to any space. Especially perfect for cozy winter nights in front of the fire!. Color: Taupe.