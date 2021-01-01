From nicole miller
Nicole Miller New York Kenmare Capri Medallion Area Rug, Gray/Yellow, 5'3"x7'2"
Advertisement
ELEGANT TRANSITIONAL PIECE: The Nicole Miller Kenmare Capri rug features a delicate grayscale foundation with an embossed scroll pattern and traditional elements in a shimmering oat hue. AVAILABLE IN A VARIETY OF AREA RUG SIZES: 9 x 12 rugs, 8x 10 rugs, 6 x 9 rugs, 5 x 7 rugs, 2 x 7 runner rugs, round area rugsSOFT TEXTURE, WELL-CONSTRUCTED: The soft polyester fibers are machine woven into a fashionable, transitional design for the perfect blend of style and comfort.PERFECT FOR ANY SPACE: This collection offers area rugs that are suitable for all indoor spaces. Living room rugs, bedroom rugs, rugs for the entryway, office rugs, dorm rugs.EASY MAINTENANCE: The care for this stain and fade resistant area rug is simple. Shake, spot clean or vacuum as needed. THE BEST CUSHIONED RUG PAD: Ultra Stop Non-Skid Cushioned Rug Pad Recommended - Sold separately - find the page by searching for style# B0011VS6W6 and pick the size that works best for your rug purchase.