Masterpiece Art Gallery New York City Rush Hour Square by Emily Williams Canvas Art Print 24" x 24"

Get transported to the hustle and bustle of city life in this remarkable painting print entitled “Rush Hour” by artist Emily Williams. This city snapshot is full of life and activity as the busy streets are filled with people, cars and taxis. The dramatic skyline moves from dark grey to a washed out white as the buildings climb towards the top of the canvas in an Impressionistic like style rendering. A captivating and attention grabbing piece for your home decor, this exquisite canvas print is perfect for the city slicker in your life. Whether for your living room, bedroom, bathroom or hallway, this stunning piece is certain to captivate attention and pull focus. Made with superior printing technology, you get a high quality wrapped canvas print with exceptional detail at an affordable price. Plus with full bleed printing, there’s no need to worry about framing as your new artwork comes ready to hang.