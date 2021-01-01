Elegant presentation plate with curved lines for the stylish serving of delicacies, ideal for the festive table Round shape and slightly raised rim for a safe serving, trendy eye-catcher, variable for starters, antipasti and finger food It's great to use when catering thanks to its ergonomic shape as well as shock and impact resistant edges, Perfect addition to the entire new wave range Dishwasher safe, microwave and oven suitable up to 200 ° C, High quality: premium porcelain Made in Germany Contents: 1 x Villeroy & Boch new wave large round dinner Plate, 11. 75 in, premium porcelain, White, Weight: 2.68 Pounds, Manufacturer: Villeroy and Boch