From saint laurent
Saint Laurent New Wave 364 99MM Mask Sunglasses
From the New Wave Collection. Get an ultra-bold look in these shield sunglasses with a metal frame and floating mask lens. 100% UV protection Double gradient lenses Adjustable nose pads Case and cleaning cloth included Metal Made in Italy SIZE 99mm lens width 1mm bridge width 140mm temple length ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1961, Yves Saint Laurent's groundbreaking styles have become iconic cultural and artistic references, and its founder, the couturier Yves Saint Laurent, secured a reputation as one of the twentieth centurys foremost designers. Part of the Kering Group, the House kept true to its identity of absolute modernity and fashion authority. Under the creative direction of Anthony Vaccarello, appointed in April 2016, the House offers a broad range of womens and mens ready-to-wear products, leather goods, shoes, jewelry and eyewear. It is also a major force in fragrances and cosmetics.