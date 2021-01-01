From mod-o-doc
Mod-o-doc New Slub Jersey Twists Bands Maxi Dress
Run your errands in free comfort with the Mod-o-doc New Slub Jersey Twists Bands Maxi Dress. This cotton maxi dress is crafted with a crew neckline, short sleeves with subtle twisted banded cuffs, hidden side slit pockets, designed in a long boyfriend T-shirt look, keeping you cool while maintaining a relaxed look. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 53 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.