SAFAVIEH New Orleans Shag Collection SG532B Handmade 1.5-inch Thick Living Room Bedroom Entryway Accent Area Rug 3' x 5' Beige

Design beautifully enhances any room of the home, from the living room, dining room, bedroom, foyer, or home office Meticulously detailed artisan crafted hand-tufted construction for long-lasting beauty Made from ultra silky soft premium polyester fibers Plush 1.5-inch pile height ensures cushioned softness underfoot Safavieh has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, using their specialty and expertise in crafting the trendiest and highest quality designs and selection of colors; Begin your rug search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 products today