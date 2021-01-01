Cool Nursing Graduation Shirts New Nurse Grad Class of 2021 Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Here is a nice graduation shirt for the awesome nursing student. This top makes a nice clothes outfit gift for men and women nurses. This new nurse grad shirt is a perfect present for the future license nurses. Are you a proud nurse? This one is for you! If you are graduating as a nursing student this year, this graduation t shirt clothing is perfect! A graduation tee present from the toddler, kids, youth, boys and girls. Grab this graduation t shirt now if you are proud as a new nurse of class 2021. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only