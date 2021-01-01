From griffin shoe care
New Model) XL Bifocals 1,200 Lumens Super LED Magnifying Lamp with Clamp, 6 Inches Wide Lens, 4 Level Brightness, Correlated Color Temperature.
Advertisement
LARGE BIFOCAL LENS - Featuring a large 6 wide magnifying Bifocal lens, multi-position head joint and an easily adjustable arm with internal springs and an excellent reach, this bifocal lamp provides the perfect magnification. Beams an even spread of bright light over large areas and allows you to focus the light exactly where you need it. Perfect for sewing, knitting, studying, writing, reading, working, and etc. DIMMABLE with CORRELATED COLOR TEMPERATURE CONTROL: This magnifying lamp with clamp includes a 12 Watt, integrated LED light. The adjustable color temperature ranges 3,000K warm white - 6,000K cool white. It generates soft, non-flickering light. Simply long press the button to adjust the brightness and color temperature for work, study, reading or relaxing needs. With a dimming feature making it the perfect lighting for various Tasks. Increases concentration without irritating the eyes. EXCELLENT FOR TABLE USE: Highly Adjustable Clamp Lamp. Easily position the