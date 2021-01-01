New Mamluk-Style Green And Pink Sari Silk Rug

Originating from India, this new geometric floral rug from Rug & Kilim was inspired by antique Mamluk design. A Turkish dynasty which rose to power in Egypt, Mamluk rugs were known for their fine weaving and grand, ornate medallions. Though these two elements were often seen in pale, rustic colors, this modern piece employs decadent Sari silk in a unique array of vibrant pink, violet, red, and blue geometric florals atop the rich green background; complemented by repeated pink inner and guard borders with geometric-islimi vine scrolls.