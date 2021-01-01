New Jersey - State Side Table

Advertisement
A state is more than just lines on a map?it's home. And these rustic state-shaped tables crafted from reclaimed poplar wood? They're more than a place to put your coffee. Each is hand-sanded, then stamped with the capital, state nickname, and year it entered the union. It's hand-finished with a contrasting stain along the edge, adding to the piece's warmth. Sturdy-yet-stylish iron legs mean it'll last through plenty of history yet to come. Made in Hunstville, Alabama. Light home assembly required.