New England Coffee New England Donut Shop Blend Light Roast Ground Coffee 30.5 oz. Canister

New England Donut Shop Blend: Our premium 100% Arabica beans are lightly roasted for a smooth, mellow taste Single Cup Quality: Sourcing 100% Arabica coffee beans from the finest growing regions, our genuine K-Cup Pods have been optimally designed to deliver the perfect cup of coffee in your Keurig coffeemaker or any other single cup brewer Single Serve K-Cup Pods: Your favorite brew of coffee, now in a single serve cup! Made of 100% Arabica coffee Gluten free and Certified Kosher Our single serve k-cup pods are Keurig compatible Family Tradition: For more than 100 years, New England Coffee has roasted our premium coffee the same time tested way right in New England So you can count on deliciously consistent flavor cup after cup, sip after sip Sustainability: With the changing climate in mind, our Sustainable Cup Project is designed to plant a better tomorrow Results provide social, economic and environmental enhancements for farmers and their communities