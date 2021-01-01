Home Decorators Collection New Country Beige/Sage 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug

Fun and comfortable, the Home Decorators Collection 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug is the perfect finishing touch to your home. This rug has a transitional style, which blends in with any interior design. It has stain-resistant fabrics and flame-retardant materials. With a geometric print, this rug achieves the perfect mix of traditional and chic that will work well with any decor. It comes in a beige shade, bringing a subdued and minimalist touch to your room. This rectangular rug has a 100% polypropylene construction, which will effectively resist fading over time. It has a plush pile, offering a pleasant surface beneath your toes.