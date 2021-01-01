From pravana
Pravana Nevo Intense Therapy Leave-In Treatment 10 oz Womens Pravana Beauty Advisor Favorites Treatments
Pravana Nevo Therapy Leave-In Treatment is a multi-benefit leave-in spray that will give hair the moisture it needs plus so much more. It is a light detangler to give hair other benefits. It will detangle hydrate give it heat protection repair split ends eliminate frizz and static among various benefits. Key ingredients that include Jojoba and sunflower oils and algae give hair hydration and unbeatable moisture while detangling and giving hair exactly what it needs.