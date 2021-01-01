Never Underestimate Tattooed Mom Who Rides Motorcycle Biker Tote Bag

Never Underestimate A Tattooed Mom Who Rides A Motorcycle. Great design for Mother's Day. Are you a motorcycle rider or someone who just loves riding motorbikes? Then this cool biker design is just for you! Grab this bike design and join your biking squad! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.