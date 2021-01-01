From bc footwear
BC Footwear Never Ends Fisherman Sandals By BC Footwear in Yellow Size 9
Crafted from PETA-certified vegan leather with a lugged sole, this pair puts an *of-the-moment* spin on timeless fisherman sandals. About BC Footwear BC Footwear short for " Born in California" is a vegan label that specializes in playful, bold, and contemporary shoes. Each season, the PETA-approved line innovates comfortable, trendy silhouettes that are eco-friendly from heel-to-toe; think polyurethane and microfiber, not leather and suede. Whether they're repurposing unused materials for their next design, or carefully treating fabrics to achieve the *look* of broken-in leather, BC Footwear is always striving to make the wearer's shoe collection a more environmentally conscious one with style to spare.