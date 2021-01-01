From allsaints
ALLSAINTS Neve Quilt Biker Jacket in Black. - size 4 (also in 8)
Self: 100% lamb leatherLining: 100% poly. Professional leather clean only. Front zipper closure. Belted hem. Zipper pockets. Quilted shoulder detail and zipper sleeves. Imported. ALLR-WO57. WL211T. Founded in East London in 1994, AllSaints breaks through the noise to offer something different. Cult leather jackets and signature biker boots - it's what they do. Prints you weren't expecting, and accessories you'll keep coming back for. It's about innovation, about turning your back on the trends and making your own rules, a uniform without uniformity. AllSaints is an attitude, wear it your way.