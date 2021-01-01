From sand & stable
Nevan Patio Chair with Cushions
Advertisement
This clean-line patio armchair has a low profile silhouette that adds a contemporary accent to coastal farmhouse-inspired spaces. It's built with a solid eucalyptus frame that's naturally resistant to weather, and features a slatted back. The open track arms of this chair extend down to the sled legs for a breezy, contemporary look. This armchair's seat and back cushion are wrapped in polyester and filled with foam for just the right amount of support as you sit to enjoy your patio space with a cool glass of lemonade. But the best part? This outdoor armchair arrives fully assembled. Frame Color: Teak