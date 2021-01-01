From retrofete
retrofete Neva Dress in Black
retrofete Neva Dress in Black 95% silk 5% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Hidden side zip closure. Ruched tie detail on side. Padded shoulder. RTFF-WD140. SS20-2671. About the designer: Inspired by the decadence of the disco-era, retrofete channels the after hours of 1960s and ‘70s glam to dress the ultimate party girl. Co-founders and designers Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin brilliantly masters the art of sophisticated glamour using signature shimmery lit sequin fabrics and antique lace in seductively draped silhouettes for a coveted collection of elevated party-ready attire.