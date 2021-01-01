Network Tester, AT112 Network Ethernet LAN Phone Tester wire Tracker USB coaxial Cable 8 Far-end Jacks NF-388

1. Directly hunt 5E, 6E, telephone wire, coaxial cable, USB cable and other cables with 8 remote identifiers, more easy to work. 2. Check wiring error in 5E, 6E, coaxial cable, such as open circuit, short circuit, jumper wire, reverse connection. 3. Locate the wiring or connection error. Measure cable length up to 1000m and locate the breakage point. 4. Memory and storage for calibration data. Automatically time-delay shut off and Low battery alarm function. 5. Polarity test function measure DC voltage (0.5-60 V).