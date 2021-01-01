Mara Hoffman - + Net Sustain X Lg Electronics Mandra Belted Crinkled Organic Cotton Jumpsuit - Cream

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Jumpsuits are the very definition of easy, effortless dressing. Mara Hoffman's is made from organic cotton in a fresh cream hue. It's the result of a collaboration with LG Electronics, which uses AI DD™ technology to ensure it can withstand machine wash cycles. Wear it with: [Loewe Tote id1260002], [BY FAR Flip flops id1246886], [Jennifer Fisher Ring id1241498]. The capsule was especially created to be 100% machine washable and will launch alongside LG Electronics' #careforwhatyouwear campaign. This product was created using Considered Materials. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.