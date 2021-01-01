BONDI BORN - + Net Sustain Rouleau Open-back Cotton-blend Sateen Maxi Dress - Black

BONDI BORN's designs are fit-tested and tweaked several times before they're approved for production, so you can be certain this 'Rouleau' maxi dress will look good from every angle. Made from OEKO-TEX®-certified cotton-blend sateen that's free from harmful chemicals, it has an A-line silhouette with a high neckline and tie-fastening open back. Wear it with swept-up hair and sandals. Wear it with: [HEREU Tote id1268171], [ATP Atelier Flip flops id1257222]. This product was Locally Made. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.