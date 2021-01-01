MELISSA JOY MANNING - + Net Sustain 14-karat Gold Howlite Earrings - one size

Melissa Joy Manning believes all stones have a story to tell, and this drives her to design pieces in a conscious way - everything is locally made with an emphasis on reducing waste. Crafted from 14-karat recycled gold, these earrings feature spherical settings which encase 2.90-carats of striking howlites. Wear yours every day. Shown here with: [Melissa Joy Manning Ring id1130515], [Melissa Joy Manning Necklace id1172728], [Chloé Blouse id1153229]. This product was Locally Made and Reduces Waste. Find out more about NET SUSTAIN here.