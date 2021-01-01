Nesting Tables Modern Wood Grain Brown - Yorkshire Home

Bring contemporary charm to your home with the set of 3 Nesting Tables by Lavish Home. The clean lines of these of accent tables bring a chic, updated mid-century modern style to your home. The side tables can be kept all together or used separately in different places throughout the room for a more consistent look. The triangle nesting tables are constructed from sturdy manufactured wood material, and the legs have foot pads to protect your floors from damage. These easy to assemble tables are nestable and take up a minimal footprint so they're ideal for small homes, apartments or dorms; they are the perfect addition to any room!