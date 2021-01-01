Ethnicraft - Nesting Side Table Set - Bronze

Create a unique setting with this Nesting Side Table set from Ethnicraft. Striking in style it includes a small and large table, both beautifully crafted by hand and enhanced with a chic rustic mirrored bronze effect covered by a layer of glass. A unique addition to your home, these one of a kind tables instantly update your interior and look fabulous paired with more accessories from Ethnicraft. Key features: * Material: metal, glass * Dimensions: small table: H56x43x43cm * Large table: H69x56x56cm * Set of two round nesting tables * Beautiful mirrored bronze effect * Topped by layer of glass * Created by hand * Do not drag along the floor * If using against wooden floor attach rubber or plastic protectors to prevent marks