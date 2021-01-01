Google Nest Thermostat Fog 2-Pack

Meet the Google Nest Thermostat 2-Pack, the helpful thermostat with a cozy price. It can turn itself down to save energy when you leave the house. You can control it from anywhere with the Google Home app – whether you’re on an errand or on vacation. You can even change the temperature without getting off the couch or out of bed. Just say, “Hey Google, turn up the heat.”1 The Nest Thermostat looks out for your heating or cooling system. If something doesn’t seem right, it can send an alert. And it’s easy to install yourself, usually in 30 minutes or less. Color: Fog.