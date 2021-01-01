Nest Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Wood tones - (137855-1025)

The Nest Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge is a gestural piece underlined by its sharp and dimensional composition. With a handcrafted quality, ribbons of steel fall from the base, flowing and wafting in all directions gracefully. Three thick blown-glass shades with circular detailing, capture and reflect elegant highlights from its lamping. Its 3 Incandescent lamps accentuate its ribbon structure and produce a warm ambient glow. The piece offers a delightful design and glow over intimate dining room tables. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Clear. Finish: Soft Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting