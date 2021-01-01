Nest Mini Pendant Light by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (897440-2CL)

The Nest Mini Pendant Light by Fine Art Lamps was inspired by sacred celestial forms and was created by master glass artist Frank Englesby to be a carrier of light. The artistry and craftsmanship of handblown glass is on full display as this piece is simply suspended, composed of a spherical inner glass shade nestled within a thick, clear crystal sphere that has an open, polished edge. The inner glass shade illuminates, lending a magical quality to this design as light filters through the sculptural forms around it. With a legacy of uniquely crafted lighting that is loved by consumers and designers throughout the world, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting understands the artistry of lighting. Its impressive lighting collections include multi-light pendants featuring jewel-toned hand-blown glass, industrial candelabra sconces, and genuine crystal pendants with lustrous gold leaf finishes. Founded 80 years ago, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting retains its original vision of creating artistically significant lighting that marries classic craftsmanship with modern style. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Gold