Google Nest Learning Thermostat - Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat - White

This Nest Learning Thermostat memorizes your favorite temperature settings and adjusts throughout the day. You can also control this Wi-Fi thermostat from your smart phone or other remote devices while you're away. Redesigned with a sleeker, thinner look for a larger, sharper display, the Nest thermostat lights up and easily displays the temperature when you enter a room. It also features an auto-schedule function. This ENERGY STAR-rated thermostat saves you on your energy bills: up to 12 percent on heating bills and 15 on cooling, paying for itself in fewer than two years. Color: White.