Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen in Stainless Steel (2-Pack) and Nest Temperature Sensor (3-Pack), Grey

This Nest Learning Thermostat picks up on your favorite temperature settings and adjusts throughout the day. You can also control it through your smart devices using Wi-Fi. Redesigned with a sleek look and sharper display, this smart thermostat enables customizable temperatures from room to room. You can discreetly place it on a wall or shelf. The ENERGY STAR-certified thermostat can save you between 10 and 20 percent on heating and 15 percent on cooling bills, paying for itself in less than two years. Color: Metallic.