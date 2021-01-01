From google

Google Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen in Stainless Steel (2-Pack) and Nest Temperature Sensor (3-Pack), Grey

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This Nest Learning Thermostat picks up on your favorite temperature settings and adjusts throughout the day. You can also control it through your smart devices using Wi-Fi. Redesigned with a sleek look and sharper display, this smart thermostat enables customizable temperatures from room to room. You can discreetly place it on a wall or shelf. The ENERGY STAR-certified thermostat can save you between 10 and 20 percent on heating and 15 percent on cooling bills, paying for itself in less than two years. Color: Metallic.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com