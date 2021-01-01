Google Nest Hub 1st Gen 7" Smart Home Display Charcoal + Nest Learning Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat Polished Steel, Charcoal/Polished Steel

Just turn it up and down. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat learns the temperatures you like and creates a custom schedule for your home. Nest automatically turns itself down after you leave so youre not heating or cooling an empty home. You can control it from anywhere using your phone, tablet or laptop. And Energy History lets you see how much energy you use and why. Paired with a Google Nest Hub, experience help at a glance in any room at home. With the Google Assistant built-in, always see your best and latest shots from Google Photos. Plus, view and control your compatible connected devices, like the Nest Learning Thermostat, from a single dashboard. You can even get your calendar, commute, answers from Google, and more. Color: Charcoal/Polished Steel.