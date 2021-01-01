Nest 899240 Chandelier Light by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Polished - (899240-28CO)

The Nest 899240 Chandelier by Fine Art Lamps brings artistic elegance well-suited to a variety of indoor dÃ©cor. Descending from its round canopy with measured elegance, a series of slender cables flares out to retain a wider metal ring that holds out an evenly-spaced array of potent lamping around it. Each socket is set inside a nested double-glass shade that suggests a jeweled flower, easily able to transmute unrestricted glare into an effervescent ambiance. With a legacy of uniquely crafted lighting that is loved by consumers and designers throughout the world, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting understands the artistry of lighting. Its impressive lighting collections include multi-light pendants featuring jewel-toned hand-blown glass, industrial candelabra sconces, and genuine crystal pendants with lustrous gold leaf finishes. Founded 80 years ago, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting retains its original vision of creating artistically significant lighting that marries classic craftsmanship with modern style. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold