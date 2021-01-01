From nestle nespresso
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi, Graphite Metal
AUTOMATIC COFFEE/ESPRESSO MACHINE: Create barista grade brewed single serve coffee or espresso cups at the touch of a single button. Designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only VERSATILE COFFEE MAKER: Brew 4 different cup sizes at the touch of a button - 5oz and 7.77 oz coffees, and single and double espresso. Pour over ice to create your favorite iced coffee and latte drinks SMART COFFEE MAKER: Brew the perfect single serve coffee or espresso drink time after time, thanks to Nespresso's Centrifusion technology using barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results including the perfect crema for large coffee cup sizes FEATURES: Extra-large 54 oz water tank and a very large 17 count used capsule container; This machine also has a fast heat up time of only 15 seconds; There is an energy saving automatic shutoff at 9 minutes of inactivity NESPRESSO CAPSULES: Includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso capsules (capsule assortment may vary from picture), Weight: 10.96 Pounds, Manufacturer: De'Longhi