Nesmith Solid Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels

Add a dash of elegance to your living spaces with this rich, cream-colored curtains set. This luxurious fabric features a brushed texture and a light sheen and creates a sophisticated look that works beautifully any decor. These woven panels drape beautifully as they feature light block and thermal technology in the lining. These drapes are expertly crafted in a sewing studio by talented seamstresses from start to finish. Enjoy the exquisite details of custom drapery in a ready-made format. Size per Panel: 64" W x 90" L