Neoprene Mini Oven Mitts Heat Resistant Oven Gloves With Non-Slip Grip And Soft Quilted Cotton Lining Pot Holders For Kitchens Cooking Baking BBQ

100% neoprene Color: blue. Temperature range: -40-300F° Package include:1 Pairs cute oven mitts. These conveniently sized mini neoprene gloves measure 10.25 inches in length and 6 inches in width and help protect hands from hot pans while designed with a hanging hole, our kitchen mittens can be hung up anywhere in your kitchen without taking up much space. Made from 100% neoprene which can resist a high temperature up to 300℉and ease the transmission of heat, you can hold hot plates and pans easily. The neoprene material can bear hard kneading and huge pull without distortion owing to its good flexibility. Bright and vivid colors offer a fresh visual experience when you enter into your kitchen. Use these stylish easy to find non slip oven mittens when grilling; on the BBQ; with your microwave or when cooking pasta; versatile for use handling frozen items too or as an assistant when removing tight screw top lids from bottles or jars. With the design of antiskid, you can handle slippery items firmly. Our neoprene mitts are easy to get clean by hand-washing or machine-washing.