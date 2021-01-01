From tru grit fitness
Tru Grit Fitness Set Of 2 Neoprene Black Hex Dumbbell 2 lb Hand Weights
Tru Grit Hex Neoprene Dumbbells are sold and shipped in pairs. Weights ranging from 2LB to 15LB each. The Tru Grit neoprene dipped hex dumbbells are designed perfectly to prevent the dumbbell from rolling, priced for any budget, high quality, created for performance with longevity in mind. Made from a steel core and coated to minimize noise and mitigate typical wear and tear to the equip and your floor, a course textured handle that is ergonomically designed for any grip style or hand. Specifications- Weight Ranges- 2LB through 15LB Heavy Duty Neoprene Coated Heads- created to minimize noise, and wear and tear damage to the equipment and floor. Tolerance: +/- 3% Easy-grip, coated handles Constructed from a steel core Crafted by Tru Grit