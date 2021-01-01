From tru grit fitness
Tru Grit Fitness Set Of 2 Neoprene Hex Dumbbell 15LB Hand Weights, Anti-Slip, Anti-Roll
Advertisement
Specifications Made from a steel core Coated to minimize noise and mitigate typical wear Dipped to prevent tear to the equipment and your floorCourse textured handle that is ergonomically designed for any grip style or hand. Perfect for use in any exercise or program to tone and sculpt your arms, shoulders and back, including cardio for higher intensity. Non Slip-Grip Design–Premium material coating make it gentle and grip on hands and provides protection against calluses. Ideal for workout – the unique HEX shape prevents rolling and is easy for stacking. Especially for at-home workout programs. Solid cast iron – made of high quality cast iron core to strengthen durability, toughness and stability. Firm Construction will not break or bend after repeated use. Easy to storage – the dumbbell Occupy very little space and can be put anywhere without worrying about rolling as a result of their Hex shape.