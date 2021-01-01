Commando Neoprene 9-5 Legging

From the Neoprene Collection. These leggings are made from a form-fitting Italian neoprene fabric that molds to the body, has high stretch and incredible recovery. Pull-on style with a cropped cut and a flattering high-rise, that results in a yoga pant feel with a nine-five look. Wide elastizied waistband Pull-on style Nylon/elastane Machine wash Made in USA of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT Rise, about 8.5" (XS)-9" (XL) Inseam, about 24.75"(XS)-26.5"(XL) Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Lingerie - Contemporary Collections > Commando > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Commando. Color: Black. Size: Medium.