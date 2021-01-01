Advertisement
Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Silver-tone dial with black hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 30 mm, case thickness: 8.4 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Neo Classic Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko Neo Classic Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch SUR455P1.