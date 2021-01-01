From caroline constas
Caroline Constas Nella Midi Dress in Blue. - size XS (also in M, S)
Advertisement
Caroline Constas Nella Midi Dress in Blue. - size XS (also in M, S) Caroline Constas Nella Midi Dress in Blue. - size XS (also in M, S) 70% cotton 28% poly 2% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Hidden side zipper closure. Elastic neckline with puff sleeves and tie cuffs. Poplin fabric with enamel owl logo accent buttons and slitted ruffle overlay. Neckline to hem measures approx 38 in length. CLNR-WD61. D163PDCS21. For New York-based designer Caroline Constas, wanderlust is a way of life, inspiring her namesake line of jet set-ready pieces. Her signature off-the-shoulder silhouettes, and weightless cotton fabrics have been flattering women's frames since 2014. Caroline's Greek heritage and extensive travels throughout the Mediterranean inflect each collection with a laidback sense of glamour, season after season.