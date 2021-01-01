Radionic Hi Tech Nella 1-Light Polished Chrome Pendant with Clear Frosted Glass

Industrial Chic – as the name implies, this family of lighting takes its design cues from the industrial world even as its sense of aesthetic could come from any couture house. These bold pendant lights will make a noticeable statement no matter what other furnishings the room may hold. The Industrial Chic line comes in a choice of rounded ball or tubular styles and fashionable combinations of satin chrome and/or matte black with clear silver or black textile cords. They bring a note of ultra-modern design that can enhance or blend in with existing decor schemes but will always draw attention.